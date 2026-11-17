Guwahati: Assam Police seized 104 grams of heroin valued at approximately ₹84 lakh and arrested one suspected drug peddler at Amingaon in Kamrup district on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The Assam heroin seizure followed the interception of a suspected consignment being transported from Silchar towards Lower Assam, with the drugs concealed inside eight soap boxes.

The seizure took place at Amingaon in Kamrup district, near Guwahati, on Tuesday. Police intercepted the suspected drug consignment while it was allegedly being transported from Silchar in Cachar district towards Lower Assam.

The recovered heroin weighed 104 grams and carried an estimated value of approximately ₹84 lakh. According to the initial information supplied in the News18 Assam Northeast report, the narcotics were concealed inside eight soap boxes.

The recovery led to the arrest of one suspected peddler, identified as Kheyal Mohammad Khan. The arrested individual has been identified as Kheyal Mohammad Khan, a resident of Pailapool in Lakhipur, Cachar district.

Khan was taken into police custody following the interception. Police have initiated legal proceedings and are questioning the accused as part of the investigation into the suspected drug transportation attempt.

However, the identity of the specific investigating unit and the police officer leading the operation has not been officially disclosed in the initial reports.

No direct statements from police officials or the accused were available in the initial reporting.

The suspected consignment was reportedly moving from Silchar towards Lower Assam when police intercepted it at Amingaon. The route connects the Barak Valley with Lower Assam, making the area relevant to narcotics enforcement operations along this corridor.

Amingaon has witnessed repeated anti-narcotics interceptions during 2026, according to the background information provided for this report.

Following the recovery, police took Kheyal Mohammad Khan into custody for interrogation and initiated legal proceedings.

The investigation is expected to examine the suspected supply network behind the consignment, including the people potentially involved in transporting and distributing the narcotics.

However, the identities of other suspected individuals, the source of the heroin and its intended recipients have not been established in the information available so far.

The seizure adds another reported narcotics interception to the enforcement activity along the Silchar–Lower Assam corridor.