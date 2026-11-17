Imphal: Manipur's Office of the Chief Electoral Officer published the draft photo electoral rolls for all 60 Assembly constituencies on Thursday, November 12, 2026, adding 33,737 voters and taking the state's total electorate to 19,94,357 ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The publication, announced in Imphal, follows the Election Commission of India's Special Summary Revision exercise.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur's electorate has increased by 1.72% compared with the 19,60,620 voters recorded in the September 2026 Special Intensive Revision final roll.

The latest draft covers all 60 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts. The net addition of 33,737 voters takes the state's total registered electorate to 19,94,357.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum announced the publication during a press conference at the CEO's office in Lamphelpat, Imphal.

He said, "As per Commission's schedule, the draft rolls were published today (Thursday) in connection with Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with reference to 1st January 2027 as qualifying date".

The draft electoral rolls show that female voters outnumber male voters in Manipur.

According to the figures released by the CEO's office, the electorate comprises: Female voters: 10,24,735, Male voters: 9,69,298, Third-gender voters: 324

Women outnumber men by 55,437 voters. The gender ratio stands at 1,057, while the Elector-Population ratio is 52.9. These figures form part of the draft electoral roll published under the Special Summary Revision with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

The Election Commission of India has opened the claims and objections period following publication of the draft rolls.

According to the revision schedule provided by the CEO's office, eligible citizens can check their electoral details and submit applications or objections until December 11, 2026.

The disposal of claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 28, 2026. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

Voters can submit Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 online or through their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The latest draft follows Manipur's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), conducted earlier in 2026.

During that exercise, approximately 1.89 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls, including entries identified as deceased, shifted or duplicate. The September 2026 final roll subsequently recorded 19.60 lakh electors.

The current Special Summary Revision provides another opportunity for citizens to verify their registration details and submit corrections or objections before the final list is prepared.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the January 4 final publication will establish the updated electoral roll following the completion of the revision process.