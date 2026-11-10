Assam Police Seize 96 Kg Ganja Along Arunachal Border in High-Speed Interception

Guwahati: In a major success under its ongoing war on drugs, the Assam Police intercepted a massive consignment of contraband along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh today, seizing 96.47 kg of ganja (cannabis). The high-stakes operation unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Bhairabkunda Outpost (OP).

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the transport of illegal narcotics, a tactical police team set up a surprise checkpoint targeting incoming vehicles from the border zone. Officers intercepted a modern Maruti Suzuki Fronx vehicle that was being used to ferry the contraband. However, upon realizing he was cornered by law enforcement, the driver abandoned the vehicle and managed to flee into the nearby terrain.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the large cache of cannabis packages hidden inside.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Assam officially confirmed the breakthrough on Tuesday morning, highlighting the state's unwavering commitment to dismantling inter-state trafficking loops.

"The crackdown on drug networks continues unabated," the CMO stated in an official release detailing the incident. "Assam Police is on the job, round the clock. Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of the trade."

This intercept follows a similar, large-scale operation just 24 hours prior under the Mazbat Police Station in Udalguri, where authorities seized 102.28 kg of ganja and arrested four traffickers.

Moreover, it coincides with a massive, joint regional enforcement drive led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which recently eradicated over 1.37 lakh kg of illicit cannabis cultivation across 458 acres in the neighboring West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A massive manhunt has been launched across the border districts to track down and apprehend the absconding driver