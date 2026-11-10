Manipur Set to Host National Tribal Film Festival ‘Tribal Frames’ from November 12

Imphal: Manipur is all set to become the epicenter of indigenous storytelling as the second edition of the National Tribal Film Festival, "Tribal Frames Manipur 2026," kicks off on November 12.

The four-day festival, running until November 15, will be hosted at the prestigious Palace Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) in Imphal.

Organized by the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur, the event aims to provide a vital national platform for tribal filmmakers to showcase the rich cultural tapestry, struggles, and heritage of India's indigenous communities.

Officials announced that the festival will showcase an impressive lineup of over 28 feature films, documentaries, and short films representing diverse tribal regions, including Northeast India, Ladakh, and Jharkhand. This year, the festival features a special focus on Mizoram cinema and includes a collaborative partnership with Green Hub to highlight environmental and indigenous conservation stories.

Beyond screenings, the event is designed to foster active creative dialogue. "This festival is not just about watching films; it is a movement to empower our youth to tell their own stories through their own lenses," remarked a senior official from the Tribal Affairs Department during a press briefing.

Ahead of the grand opening, a multi-day filmmaking workshop was successfully conducted, training aspiring tribal youth from various hill districts in scriptwriting and direction. The main event will also feature masterclasses, interactive filmmaker sessions, and a week-long photography exhibition titled "Tribal Lens 2026."

The cinematic celebration beautifully integrates into a larger week of festivities honoring tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Following the film festival, the State-Level Tribal Cultural Festival will commence from November 15 to 18 at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, starting on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

This cultural extension will feature vibrant traditional dances, indigenous cuisines, and local handicraft exhibitions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to virtually attend the celebrations. Parallel, decentralized festivities will also take place in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts to ensure mass public participation across the state.