Assam police seize ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore in Karimganj district

KARIMGANJ: Assam police seized a large quantity of ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Karimganj district. One person identified as Amit Kumar has been apprehended.

Based on the information received, a police team from the Churaibari police watch post intercepted a truck bearing registration number HP-17E-9474 in the Churaibari area of Assam’s Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Saturday evening.

“During the search, we recovered 94 packets of ganja weighing about 8.6 kg from the secret chamber of the truck. We detained a person named Amit Kumar from Himachal Pradesh. The truck was coming from Agartala, Tripura, towards Bihar. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore,” said Pranab Mili, a police officer in Karimganj district.

Karimganj police registered a case. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, the Assam Police seized a large quantity of heroin worth Rs 5 crore in the Cachar district. The police also apprehended one person in connection with this.

According to the reports, based on secret information, a team of Cachar district police conducted a special operation at Chalchapra, NH 37, on Saturday and intercepted one autorickshaw bearing registration number AS-11EC-4513.

“During the search, police recovered 47 cases of heroin weighing about 974 grammes from the procession of a person named Sirukuddin Laskar (24 years old). The market price of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3 crore,” Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said.

Earlier this week, the Assam Police recovered a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition in the state’s Udalguri district. The police have arrested two people in connection with the recovery. (ANI)

