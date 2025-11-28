Assam Police Seize Heroin, Arrest 3 individuals in Namti

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a major breakthrough, the Assam police have seized a large quantity of heroin and arrested three individuals involved in the illicit trade. The operation was carried out on Wednesday evening at Namti Chariali, where the police had received a tip-off about the suspicious activities of a vehicle.

Acting on the information, the police, led by CDSP Tushar Desai, stopped a Toyota Glanza (AS03AK2942) and found 19 containers of heroin hidden inside. The three individuals, identified as Amrit Karmakar, Sandeep Singh, and Ravindra Singh, were arrested on the spot.

The police also recovered cash and three mobile phones from the accused. The seized heroin is estimated to be worth a significant amount, and the police are investigating the matter further to uncover the larger network involved in the smuggling operation.

