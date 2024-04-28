Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 12 Crore, Arrest Two Suspected Peddlers in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam's Police in a proactive approach to fight drug trafficking. This method has produced significant results. These results stem from noteworthy arrests and vast seizures as a potential heroin found in Guwahati and two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday.
It was the Special Task Force that collected this important information. This intelligence was what ultimately led to the interception of a vehicle on Sunday. From this interception, Jamal Ali and Salim Uddin were captured. These men are both from Goroimari, located in the Kamrup district. The suspects had been carrying roughly one and a half kg of what is presumed to be heroin.
The police officers have put the value of this substance at around Rs 12 crore as per standard global market price. Hence, their value calculation was well-informed.
The whole operation started with the stopping of a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car. The registration of this stopping vehicle was documented as AS01FN7633. It was believed to have been involved in secretive drug trading transactions. Upon closer investigation, law enforcement found a hidden section inside the car. The concealed space inside the vehicle was not easy to spot. This compartment was deliberately constructed to hide illicit items.
Jamal Ali and Salim Uddin are the suspects under consideration. They are currently detained under police jurisdiction. An active investigation has been launched. It aims to clarify their supposed involvement in illicit drug trafficking. The authorities have shared some information. Of specified interest is the depth and scale of their operation.
Further investigations are taking place to uncover potential criminal collaborators. Heroin was seized in extensive amounts. This extreme volume underscores the serious threat posed by drug rings. This danger was pointed out by officials. These officials remain dedicated to dismantling such criminal entities. They also adhere to blaming those who are involved in promoting addiction and criminal activities.
