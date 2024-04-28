Manipur: Ethnic Clashes Erupt in Imphal West District of Manipur: One Dead, Three Injured

IMPHAL: Ethnic tension once again gripped the Imphal West district in Manipur. The altercation took place in Koutruk village between village volunteers. One person lost their life, while another three ended up injured. The incident took place on a Sunday morning. It illuminated the ongoing disputes. These disputes are between the Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and the Kukis from the nearby hills.
Reporting on this distressing incident, the police revealed that a group of armed attackers targeted Koutruk village. The attackers staged their assault from atop the hills in Kangpokpi district. This district is a neighboring area to Koutruk. The deluge of bullets prompted immediate evacuation from the villagers.
They found refuge in safety-designated areas nearby. These refugees included women, children and the elderly. Mortar shells were unleashed on Koutruk subsequently. These came from local manufacturers and are often named 'Pumpi.' The onslaught increased the fear and tension among the locals.
Responding to this threat, Koutruk's village volunteers organized a counter-strike. They engaged in a violent gunfight to defend the people.
Security deployment unfolded within the region simultaneously. This deployment involved official personnel. Their mission was twofold. First, they aimed to reinstate peace. Secondly, they were to diffuse the growing violence.
Koutruk village became the hotspot for frequent ethnic conflicts. The association with such outbreaks began on May 3 of last year. It has since experienced substantial damage. Casualties recorded, exceed 200. In addition to this, the feud between the Meiteis and the Kukis sparked a mass displacement. Thousands have lost their homes.
The hostilities' recent surge is a powerful reminder. It underscores the instability of Manipur's peace. This arises from deep-seated ethnic division. Many attempts have been made to foster reconciliation. Dialogues have also been initiated. Despite this, historic grievances still fuel animosity. The communities of Meiteis and Kukis remain antagonistic.
It is now the responsibility of the authorities to undertake a daunting task. This task involves mitigating the tensions. They aim to do this in order to prevent future bloodshed. Security forces are vital to this mission. Their presence brings a sense of stability.
