Assam Police Seize Over Rs. 9 Lakh Worth Of Illegal Liquor In Bokajan

BOKAJAN: Assam Police intercepted a truck loaded with illegal foreign liquor in the Khakarajan area of Borpathar on Sunday. The truck, registered as AS-01-JC-7426, was en- route from Lakhipur, Guwahati, to Kahimal when it was flagged down for a routine check.

At first sight, the cargo truck seemed to carry food cartons, but investigation led to nearly 300 cartons of expensive foreign liquor that hid in the containers under the disguise of food boxes. The liquor is well masqueraded in an apparent attempt to conceal it.

The driver, Phulchand Ali Mondal from Golakganj, Dhubri, was also arrested on the spot and is now undergoing interrogation. Officials of the Excise Department said that the seized liquor is valued at more than Rs. 9 lakh.