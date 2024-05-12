Assam: Police Seize Rs 2 Crore Worth of Counterfeit Currency, Arrest Key Suspect in Chapar Raid

GUWAHATI: Assam law enforcement took definitive action executed a targeted raid within Chapar, a locality in the Dhubri district. The authorities have revealed a covert operation plaguing the local community for quite some time.
Under direction from both Circle Police Officer and Officer-in-Charge, officers from the Chapar station became involved. The operation took place late on Saturday night and was meticulously planned operation into motion in Barghola Dhirghat. The initiative has led to the arrest of Sahinur Islam a resident of Dhirghat.
Islam is suspected to be mastermind behind a wide-ranging network. This network allegedly perpetuates the spread of counterfeit money. His supposed involvement in these illegal activities has called the attention of the authorities. Islam is mystically associated with tantra mantras. It's a perplexing situation.
Such revelations have illuminated the intricate nature of the offences in play. These insights have shed light on an affair previously shrouded in darkness. With the revelation of this operation, the authorities have made headway in their endeavor to eradicate counterfeit currency rackets in the region.
An alarming disruption occurred in the fake money market of Assam. Counterfeit currency estimated at roughly Rs 2 crore was seized. The forged notes were skillfully created to deceive. They were designed for domestic use.
These notes constituted a substantial security risk. Unwary individuals bore the brunt of this financial threat. Notably, the fraudulent notes would have been priced below their actual value. This showed potential for profit in illegal trades. On another note, investigations are actively ongoing concerning the seized cash. If the money had been expertly distributed, it could have led to more than Rs 7 lakh losses.
The arrest of Sahinur Islam signifies a major milestone. Apprehension of Islam represented a vital move by the authorities. A police investigation remains underway, and efforts to erode the foundations of regional counterfeit operations are continued.
ALSO WATCH: