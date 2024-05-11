Manipur Government Takes Steps to Rehabilitate Victims of Ethnic Conflict

IMPHAL: Following the ethnic conflict in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the state government has been actively helping Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They are working under the guidance of a committee appointed by the Supreme Court, led by Justice Gita Mittal, to provide relief and rehabilitation.

The initiatives aim to provide comprehensive support, covering different aspects of life and well-being. Recently, on May 10, Justice Gita Mittal inaugurated a skill training program and a 'Youth Coach Level 1' certificate program via electronic means, recognizing the pressing need for tangible assistance.