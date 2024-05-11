Manipur Government Takes Steps to Rehabilitate Victims of Ethnic Conflict

IMPHAL: Following the ethnic conflict in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the state government has been actively helping Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They are working under the guidance of a committee appointed by the Supreme Court, led by Justice Gita Mittal, to provide relief and rehabilitation.
The initiatives aim to provide comprehensive support, covering different aspects of life and well-being. Recently, on May 10, Justice Gita Mittal inaugurated a skill training program and a 'Youth Coach Level 1' certificate program via electronic means, recognizing the pressing need for tangible assistance.
Furthermore, a primary health center operating under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, involving the Manipur government and Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, was inaugurated at the Palace Auditorium in Imphal, the capital of Manipur. This initiative utilizes telemedicine services.
Additionally, a comprehensive skill training program in the hospitality sector, implemented under the Capacity Building for Service Provider (CBSP) scheme through the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), aims to create long-term livelihood opportunities for the youth impacted by the conflict.
The training program will focus on areas like food and beverages, guest service, customer relations, and front office management. It aims to prepare participants for jobs in the hospitality industry.
The government has partnered with a private company to provide this training. This initiative will benefit 2,000 internally displaced youths currently living in relief camps across the state. It aims to help them reintegrate into stable and fulfilling lives.
Furthermore, the government is focusing on economic empowerment by prioritizing the restoration of essential healthcare services for the affected communities.
To make use of Manipur's abundant resources and generate job opportunities, the state government is working with Hindu College, Delhi University, Ultra International Limited, and the Lucknow-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP). Together, they are launching a training program in fragrance formulations for wellness products.
