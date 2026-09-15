Assam Police Seize Rs 93 Lakh Cash, Gold and Vehicles in Major Cyberfraud Raid in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Assam police conducted a major search operation against suspected cyberfraud activities at No. 3 Tupamari village under Tupamari police outpost in Kamrup district on Sunday, leading to the seizure of Rs 93.08 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, bank documents, ATM cards, two vehicles, and other materials.

Acting on credible information about the activities of a suspected cyber fraudster, police carried out the operation under the leadership of Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) Jankishore Gogoi. Tupamari Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge SI Champak Kalita and Nagarbera Police Station Officer-in-Charge SI Harjit Das were also present during the operation.

Addressing a press conference at Boko police station on Monday, CDSP Jankishore Gogoi stated that police conducted a search at the residence of suspected accused Sanowar Hussain. Sanowar Hussain was reportedly not present at the house during the search, while his wife, Saheda Ahmed, was detained by police for questioning.

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