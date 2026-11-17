OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The police seized two trucks carrying smuggled cattle and buffaloes from Nellie near Jagiroad in Morigaon district on Sunday. The seized livestock included 32 cows found in a truck (AS 01 QC 8346) and 22 buffaloes in another truck (AS 27 C 6564).

Trucks carrying illegally transported livestock have been seized in the Nellie area over the past few years. Locals have expressed concern over the continued illegal activities and urged the police administration to take appropriate action to curb livestock smuggling.