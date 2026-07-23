Assam: Police seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In 7 separate raids in the last 48 hours, Cachar police recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances. Additional SP Rajat Kumar Pal on Wednesday informed that the estimated price of the seized drugs would not be less than Rs 5 crore in the international market. Apart from narcotic substances, police seized 1,050 bags of Bharat Urea Fertilisers. A total of 13 persons have been arrested in these operations.

Pal said that the police recovered 10 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing 119.11 grams, from a person in the first raid. In the second operation in Dholai, police recovered 49 grams of heroin kept in 4 soap cases and apprehended a peddler. The police team also launched 2 operations in Silchar, one in the bypass area and the other in Ashram Road. Pal said that a total of 402.90 grams of heroin, 24,000 Yaba tablets, and 2.113 kg of ganja have been recovered in these operations.

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