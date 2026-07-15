Cachar Police Seize 16,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 4 Crore, Three Arrested in Twin Raids

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police seized 16 thousand Yaba tablets and arrested three persons in two separate raids in the last 24 hours. Additional SP Rajat Kumar Pal on Tuesday informed the media that the first operation was conducted on Monday night at the Lathimara area in Katigorah, where one peddler named Hassan Ahmed was arrested and 6,000 narcotic pills were recovered from him.

The second operation was conducted at the Kalibarichar area of Silchar city, where the police arrested two persons, identified as Tamijuddin Laskar and Asadul Islam. A huge consignment of 10,000 Yaba tablets was recovered from their possession. Pal said that the estimated market cost of the seized 16,000 Yaba tablets would be nearly Rs 4 crore.

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