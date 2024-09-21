Assam Police sends back 6 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross Karimganj border

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Friday morning sent back two Bangladeshi nationals who had attempted to cross the Karimganj border. The nationals were identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawaldar.

Chief Minister took to the platform X and wrote in a post, “In line with our zero-tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolicesuccessfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj. Keep up the good work.”

On September 19, while maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the border in Karimganj. The nationals identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, Abdul Sukkur. They were immediately sent back across the border to Bangladesh.

Earlier on September 17, the state police and the Border Security Forces (BSF) had apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in a joint operation by Assam police and BSF, an auto was intercepted in Mankachar, which was carrying 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.(ANI)

