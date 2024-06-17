Assam: Police stage march in Silchar on the eve of Bakri Eid

A Correspondent

Silchar: On the eve of Bakri Eid, a road march in Silchar created mixed reactions. On Sunday afternoon, the Silchar police, along with the CRPF and commandos, staged a road march in certain'sensitive areas’. Even the police personnel made several rounds in the city on motorcycles too. SP Nomal Mahatta said that since tomorrow is Eid, the police should take all sorts of preventive measures to maintain peace. "Some nuisance-creating elements may try to disturb the peace in Silchar, and hence, to send a stern message to them, we have brought out the road march in certain sensitive areas," Mahatta said.

Aminul Haque Laskar, the former Assembly Speaker belonging to the BJP and now a Congress leader, said the police had every right to stage a road march to maintain peace, but whether the exercise that the Cachar police had shown today put a question mark. Silchar is a peaceful city. All the communities are living here without disturbing or hurting others' sentiments. “Now such an exercise by police may be seen as a step to create a sense of fear among a particular community," Laskar said. He further said that last week both the District Magistrate and the Police Superintendent had separate meetings with the leading citizens of the minority community, and it was decided that no animal would be sacrificed in localities with a mixed population. "I am not sure whether today's road march is a confidence-building measure or a fear evoking step," Laskar said.

On Saturday, Bajrang Dal and VHP urged the police to ensure that the Bakri Eid might in no way violate the 2021 Act, which ensured that no cow could be slaughtered near any temple.

