Manipur CM Criticizes Congress Walkout, Urges Assembly Debate

IMPHAL: In a sharp response to the Congress party's recent walkout from Manipur Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has emphasized the importance of addressing issues through constructive debate within Assembly rather than through public demonstrations. Singh's comments came after a dramatic session on August 9. During this session, opposition members left Assembly in protest.

“I want to debate with the opposition to get their responses, but it should be during the assembly session,” Singh said.

The walkout occurred after a ruling by Speaker that rejected Congress party’s proposal to call for urgent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress the sole opposition party in 60-member Assembly with five seats, had put forward private members' resolution. This resolution sought to initiate unanimous decision by Assembly to request direct discussion with Prime Minister concerning ongoing crisis in Manipur. This crisis has persisted for over 14 months.

The resolution highlighted the critical need for intervention by stating “Recognizing the urgent and critical need, this House unanimously resolves that Hon'ble Prime Minister of India should engage in a comprehensive discussion with Members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to address the enduring crisis in the state with the aim of restoring peace, normalcy harmony and safety for the citizens of Manipur.”

The Speaker's rejection of the resolution led to Congress members' decision to walk out of the session. This move further underlined increasing political tensions in the state. The Congress party’s frustration with Speaker’s ruling reflects deepening rift within Assembly. The state grapples with severe ethnic violence. This violence has resulted in over 226 fatalities in the past 15 months.

Following walkout, Congress leader Ibobi Singh addressed media. He urged all 60 members of state assembly to push for a meeting with Prime Minister. Singh’s call for action underscores party’s desperation to expedite resolution of ongoing crisis. The crisis continues to disrupt peace and stability in Manipur.

Chief Minister Singh's remarks were aimed at reinforcing principle that democracy functions best through mechanisms of dialogue and debate provided by legislative bodies. He urged elected representatives to utilize Assembly Hall as proper forum for addressing their concerns. They should not resort to public protests.