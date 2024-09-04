Assam Police Suspends Heavy Vehicular Movement On NH-27 Between Jatinga-Harangajao Due To Rainfall

DIMA HASAO: The movement of heavy vehicles has been temporarily suspended by the Assam police on NH-27 between Jatinga and Harangajao in Assam's Dima Hasao district.
Vehicles travelling to and from Barak Valley have been directed to use the alternative route via Meghalaya (National Highway- 6) till further orders.
In its press release, the cops ordered the restriction of heavy vehicular movement with 12 wheels or more, and long trucks/trailers over 24 feet due to frequent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction works.
"Due to frequent rainfalls, subsidence of land/road surface and on-going construction works, the plying of heavy commercial vehicles with 12 wheels or more including long trucks/trailers, (more than 24 feet in length) has been temporarily prohibited in between the stretch of Jatinga to Harangajao of the National Highway-27 within Dima Hasao district," the Assam police stated in its press release.
In this regard, the police suggested the heavy vehicles i.e., 12 wheelers or more and long trucks/trailers, travelling to and from Barak Valley to opt for the alternative route via Meghalaya (National Highway- 6) till further orders.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Executive Engineer of PWRD, Borkhola & Katigorah Territorial Road Division, had announced a new restriction on heavy vehicles along the Borkhola-Kalain Road, currently under construction as part of the Asom Mala Project.
The prohibition, currently in effect, applies to all vehicles with a Gross Total Weight (GTW) exceeding 15 metric tons (MT) on the Borkhola-Khambarbazar stretch of the road.
This measure comes in response to regular damages to the ongoing construction caused by the frequent movement of heavily loaded commercial vehicles, leading to severe disruptions for pedestrian traffic and smaller vehicles.
To alleviate these issues and prioritize public interest, the ban will remain in place until further notice. However, LPG carriers have been granted an exemption, provided they enter and exit through the Borkhola side only.
