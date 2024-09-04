Assam Police Suspends Heavy Vehicular Movement On NH-27 Between Jatinga-Harangajao Due To Rainfall

DIMA HASAO: The movement of heavy vehicles has been temporarily suspended by the Assam police on NH-27 between Jatinga and Harangajao in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Vehicles travelling to and from Barak Valley have been directed to use the alternative route via Meghalaya (National Highway- 6) till further orders.

In its press release, the cops ordered the restriction of heavy vehicular movement with 12 wheels or more, and long trucks/trailers over 24 feet due to frequent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction works.