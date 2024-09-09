Assam Police Thwart Border Infiltration; Two Pushed Back along Indo-Bangladesh Border

GUWAHATI: A case of infiltration in the Indo-Bangladesh border area of Karimganj had been foiled by Assam Police. This is part of continuous steps by Indian security forces to counter infiltration across the border.

The names of the infiltrators have been identified as Shahadat Hussain and Priyanka Gain. Based on a reliable input, Assam Police intercepted the duo while they were attempting to cross the border.

The police, therefore, left no stone unturned in ensuring that Hussain and Gain were pushed back across the border into Bangladesh to prevent their unauthorized entry into Indian territory.

Preliminary investigations into the incident have been initiated to establish the motive behind this infiltration attempt and any networks that may be operational to assist in such attempts. The authorities are working diligently to gather more information and take appropriate action in the process of ongoing border security operations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and lauded the efforts put in by the police force for the intercepting of the infiltrators. He cited the necessity of being vigilant against the threat of infiltration.

Of late, Assam Police have been effectively dealing with various incidents of illegal infiltration pertaining to border security.

The police arrested a number of Bangladeshi nationals while attempting to sneak into Assam, after a pre-dawn operation last week. The identities of the arrested persons were Afroja Jahirul Sardar, Tumpa Haque, Ridoy Sk, Akhi Sk, and Lakhipur Akhtar, who were immediately pushed back across the border.

On August 28, Karimganj police conducted a late-night operation and arrested three more Bangladeshi nationals-Md Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun-who were trying to cross the border illegally.

These people were also sent back to Bangladesh. These recent operations indicate the continuing vigilance and pro-active actions on the part of Assam Police to maintain border security and prevent unauthorized entries.