ED Files Money Laundering Case Against NPCC Officials Over Rs 60 Crore Border Outpost Bribery

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint before the Special PMLA Court in Guwahati against former and present officials of NPCC Ltd. and directors of a private construction company on charges of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case relates to alleged bribery in the award of contracts worth approximately Rs 60.30 crore for the construction of border outposts along the India-Bangladesh border.

Who Has Been Charged

The ED has named the following accused in its Prosecution Complaint:

Rakesh Mohan Kotwal, Retired Zonal Manager, North East Region (IBBW), NPCC Ltd., Silchar; Latiful Pasha, Officer-in-Charge, Jalpaiguri Project Office, NPCC Ltd., West Bengal; Anish Baid and Binod Singhi, both Directors of M/s Shree Gautam Construction Company Limited; and M/s Jaichand Lal Singhi, Sunil Kumar, and M/s Shree Gautam Construction Company Limited as entities.

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