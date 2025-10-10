Assam: Polio Sunday to be observed in Bongaigaon district on October 12

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district administration will conduct a Polio Immunization Drive on October 12 for children below five years of age.

According to Dr M Islam, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer, all arrangements have been completed to vaccinate 1,12,499 children across 544 centres in the district. Health teams will also visit households on October 13 and 14 to cover children who miss the first day. Though India has reported no polio cases since 2011, the virus remains active in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Government of India is organizing this Sub-National Polio Campaign to prevent possible transmission.

