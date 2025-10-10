Assam: MLA Prasanta Phukan inaugurated health camp in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan inaugurated a mega health camp under the ‘Susrusha Setu’ initiative of the Assam Government at Dibrugarh Government Higher Secondary School on Thursday. The event was held as part of the state government’s mega health camp programme being organized across all Legislative Assembly constituencies. The Susrusha Setu initiative, launched by the Government of Assam, focuses on screening, diagnosis, and treatment of children below 18 years of age.

The camps provide free health check-ups, specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, and medicines, along with referrals to tertiary and super-speciality hospitals for advanced care where required. The programme aims to identify and treat over 50 diseases, including cardiac, neurological, genetic, liver, kidney, and eye conditions.

Also Read: Assam: Over 3,000 people perform ‘Mayabini’ song at Badulipar

Also Watch: