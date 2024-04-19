Assam: Polling officers leave for polling booths in Golaghat election district

GOLAGHAT: Polling and presiding officers arrived at their respective polling booths on Thursday in Golaghat election district under No. 10 Kaziranga parliamentary constituency to be held in the first phase on April 19.

Four polling officers and two police officers have been appointed in each of the 667 polling stations in the constituency. It is worth mentioning that this time an app named “Pole Sambandh” has been developed for the convenience of polling officers at the initiative of Golaghat election district. Through this app, officials will be able to easily share various information related to elections.

