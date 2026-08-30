Assam: Poor-quality mattresses meant for flood relief found stacked in warehouse

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The recovery of thousands of blankets, locally known in Sivasagar as ‘Mama mattresses,’ from a warehouse in Bokakhat has created a sensation. Large quantities of blankets that are reportedly unfit for use are now lying piled up in a warehouse in Bokakhat. The mystery surrounding the blankets came to light during a raid conducted on Friday by the Bokakhat district committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

The organisation’s leadership has demanded that an immediate investigation be launched into the matter. It said that since the blankets were purchased with public money and brought for distribution among flood victims, those responsible for supplying the poor-quality blankets must be identified and punished. The organisation warned that it would launch democratic protests otherwise.

Also Read: Assam: Allegations of low-quality mattresses being distributed among flood victims in Sivasagar