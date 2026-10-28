Zubeen Garg Case: Instrumentalist Parth Goswami Records His Deposition as Protests Intensify

Guwahati: Public unrest is growing across Assam as the fast-track court of Justice Sharmila Bhuyan continues daily hearings in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case. On Wednesday, instrumentalist Parth Goswami returned to record his deposition, which was delayed on Tuesday after a prosecution lawyer fell ill.

The trial resumes amidst intense public dissatisfaction following recent conditional bails granted by the Gauhati High Court to key accused, including singer Amritprabha Mahanta and the late icon's cousin, suspended police officer, Sandipan Garg. Both recently made their first physical appearances at the courthouse since their release.

Reacting to these developments, students from Cotton University, B. Borooah College, and Handique Girls’ College joined the Zubeen Fan Club to form a massive human chain on campus, demanding swift transparency. Concurrently, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) announced statewide torchlight rallies.

Expressing the community's frustration over the legal trajectory, AASU President Utpal Sarma stated, "The public is increasingly concerned. The Chief Minister himself called it a murder, yet one accused after another is securing bail."

Meanwhile, Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, met with the Assam Governor to submit a 7-point memorandum demanding uncompromised judicial accountability.