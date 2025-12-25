Assam: Posting orders issued to 256 newly-appointed teachers in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: To fill vacant positions in secondary and higher secondary schools across Sonitpur district, the district administration on Tuesday distributed posting orders to newly-appointed teachers. 222 graduate teachers and 34 postgraduate teachers were assigned to their respective schools in coordination with the Inspector of Schools, Sonitpur district circle.

The posting orders were formally handed over during a special programme held at the conference hall of the Sonitpur District Commissioner’s office. District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das addressed and guided the 256 newly-appointed teachers, urging them to serve with dedication and commitment.

The programme was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Education) James Aind, Inspector of Schools Prabhat Das, along with senior officials from the Education Department and the district administration. Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner encouraged the teachers to adopt a positive approach, remain focused on student welfare, and actively contribute towards improving the quality of education in the district.

Constituency-wise distribution of teachers included: Tezpur – 8 postgraduate and 20 graduate teachers, Rangapara – 3 postgraduate and 28 graduate teachers, Naduar – 8 postgraduate and 67 graduate teachers, Dhekiajuli – 6 postgraduate and 69 graduate teachers, and Barchalla – 9 postgraduate and 38 graduate teachers.

