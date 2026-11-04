Assam Potters Shape Diwali Lamps Late Into the Night, Battling Raw Material Scarcity

Guwahati: Traditional pottery-making households across Assam have turned their courtyards into busy, round-the-clock workshops. Working late into the night, thousands of artisans are spinning their wheels to shape lakhs of traditional earthen lamps (diyas), determined to keep centuries-old legacies alive amid modern economic challenges.

In the historic village of Chariya in Nalbari district, the scale of production is massive. Local artisans have collectively crafted over 20 lakh traditional clay lamps this season. Yet, the sheer volume hides a deeper struggle. The artisans of Hirapara Chuburi, where around 60 families sustain a generations-old pottery tradition, are grappling with a severe raw material shortage. High clay acquisition costs, skyrocketing fuel expenses for kilns, and inadequate infrastructure are threatening their livelihoods.

"The demand for traditional diyas is still high, and people appreciate our craft," shares Ratan Pandit, a local artisan managing heavy orders. "But our profit margins are shrinking. We have to source the right clay from farther away, and the prices of fuel have risen drastically. We are working past midnight just to cover our costs."

The sentiment is echoed by local diya makers in Bakaliaghat and Kokrajhar, who are balancing the current Diwali surge with upcoming Kali Puja demands. Many clusters report receiving no significant government subsidies or modern tools, forcing them to depend completely on exhausting physical labour and manual wheels. Additionally, the influx of cheap, imported plastic lights and water-sensor decorative bulbs presents a harsh market challenge, capturing the attention of budget-conscious shoppers.

Despite the odds, the spirit of craftsmanship remains unextinguished.

Community leaders continue to urge citizens to support local trade. Buying local terracotta items directly ensures that the wheels of these resilient artisans keep spinning long after the festive season fades.