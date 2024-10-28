Assam: Poverty-stricken Goalpara artiste seeks government assistance

A correspondent

Goalpara: Gaurishankar Sharma, veteran artist and journalist from the Bakaitary village of East Goalpara, has sought government assistance. The former cultural activist and dramatist is at present facing severe hardships and somehow maintaining his family in his sixties.

Sharma was the first finance secretary of the Dudhnoi Press Club, and he contributed as the local contributor to the ‘Sadin’ group back in the nineties. His two dramas, ‘Udit Vanu’ and ‘Black Man,’ were enacted on several local stages and received appraisals from the audience as well as cultural activists Mukul Rabha and Rajen Pam.

Sharma’s book on astrology, ‘Sri Srisurya,’ which had been published regularly every year, is at present stopped due to a financial crisis. ‘It will be a great help to me if the government extends its helping hand to my family’, remarked Gaurishankar Sharma.

