Sur-Ratna Jajna Bezbaruah Memorial Award presented to artistes Tankeswar Baidya and Tarini Mohan Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Noted Assamese A grade music composer of All India Radio and Doordarshan, Sur-Ratna Late Jajna Bezbaruah’s 85th birth anniversary was celebrated as “Sur-Din” (Music Day) at his residence. The Jajna Bezbaruah Sura-Ropita Geet Sanrakshan Samiti, Assam, along with his family members, organized the event at his Nagaon Chachamukh residence here.

To commemorate his birth anniversary, the Sur-Ratna Jajna Bezbaruah Memorial Award was also conferred upon noted tabla maestro Tankeswar Baidya and noted violinist Tarini Mohan Sarma.

The event began with the lighting of lamps in front of the portrait of artiste Jajna Bezbaruah by his wife, Minati Bezbaruah.

Former MLA Dr Durlov Chamua inaugurated the event while the incumbent local MLA Rupak Sarma attended the programme as the chief guest. The programme featured mesmerizing performances by various artistes, including Chandana Bezbaruah (Bhajan), Harshita Borah (Song), Ayusi Bhattacharjee, Dhritiman Kashyap, Liza, Anshuraj Kashyap, Krishti Kanon Kalita, Mridula Gohain, and Mondeep Mahanta.

