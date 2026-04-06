Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan Targets Bengali Vote in Dibrugarh Campaign

Assam Power Minister and four-time BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan took his election campaign into the heart of Dibrugarh's Bengali community on Sunday, addressing two large rallies in the Gangapara and Naliapool areas — neighbourhoods where the Bengali vote has long been a decisive factor in assembly election results.
With the Dibrugarh seat going to polls on April 9, the back-to-back campaign events were a deliberate push to lock in support in areas that could prove crucial come counting day.
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Both rallies drew sizeable turnouts from the Bengali community. Phukan made the BJP government's development record the centrepiece of his address, invoking the concept of a "double-engine government" — the same party in power both in Dispur and in Delhi — as the driving force behind improvements to infrastructure, welfare delivery, and law and order.
"Dibrugarh has changed. You can see it in the roads, in the schemes that have reached your doorstep, in the safety and stability our government has brought," he told the gathering, urging residents to back the BJP once more.
Phukan has represented the Dibrugarh assembly seat four consecutive times, making him one of the more entrenched incumbent legislators heading into this election.
His focus on the Bengali community this close to polling day signals just how tightly contested the seat could be, with community-specific outreach now a key part of the final campaign push.
Assam votes in a single phase across all 126 constituencies on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.