Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan Targets Bengali Vote in Dibrugarh Campaign

Assam Power Minister and four-time BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan took his election campaign into the heart of Dibrugarh's Bengali community on Sunday, addressing two large rallies in the Gangapara and Naliapool areas — neighbourhoods where the Bengali vote has long been a decisive factor in assembly election results.

With the Dibrugarh seat going to polls on April 9, the back-to-back campaign events were a deliberate push to lock in support in areas that could prove crucial come counting day.

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