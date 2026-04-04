BJP's Prasanta Phukan Eyes Fifth Term in Dibrugarh, Promises High Court Bench and International Airport

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan on Friday released the BJP's Sankalp Patra for the upcoming Assam Assembly election, outlining a set of promises centred on flood control, judicial access, and infrastructure — as he seeks a fifth consecutive term from a seat he has held since 2006.

Speaking to reporters, Phukan framed flood and erosion as his primary concern for the constituency. "We are fully committed to work for the all-round development of Assam. In our manifesto, we have especially given stress to solving the flood and erosion problems in Dibrugarh," he said.

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