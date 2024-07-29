Assam: Power Supply Disrupted As Explosion Rocks Biswanath Electricity Department

BISWANATH: In a series of devastating blows, the Biswanath region in Assam plunged into a chaos as an explosion rocked the premises of the electricity department's Biswanath Chariali Power Sub-Division on Sunday night.
This fire incident comes just a day after a blaze broke out in the 33/11 kV control room last Saturday night, reducing the area into darkness.
An electrical fault was believed to be the reason behind the inferno.
Swift action ensued after the initial fire as officials and employees of the electricity department slogged tirelessly to provide temporary arrangements for electricity supply.
Their relentless efforts were on the verge of completion and were expected to yield desired results.
However, the progress made by them went in vain due to the second explosion, as a result of which, the uncertainty pertaining to the region's electricity supply looms large.
The prevailing power crisis has made matters worse for the residents who are already bearing the brunt of the intense summer heat.
The lack of adequate power supply has culminated in the shortage of regular drinking water and it has taken a toll on those who are compelled to spend their nights in scorching humid conditions.
Students living in hostels, tenants, and shop owners have had to struggle with hardships due to the lack of essential services.
It has been reported that the control room's panel, which plays a vital role in restoring permanent functionality, is sourced from outside the country.
This dependence on international supplies suggests that a long-term resolution may be delayed, prolonging the region's power woes.
As Biswanath deals with these ongoing problems, distressed residents are demanding for quick action and support to bring back normalcy in their daily lives.
