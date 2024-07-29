Assam: Power Supply Disrupted As Explosion Rocks Biswanath Electricity Department

BISWANATH: In a series of devastating blows, the Biswanath region in Assam plunged into a chaos as an explosion rocked the premises of the electricity department's Biswanath Chariali Power Sub-Division on Sunday night.

This fire incident comes just a day after a blaze broke out in the 33/11 kV control room last Saturday night, reducing the area into darkness.

An electrical fault was believed to be the reason behind the inferno.

Swift action ensued after the initial fire as officials and employees of the electricity department slogged tirelessly to provide temporary arrangements for electricity supply.

Their relentless efforts were on the verge of completion and were expected to yield desired results.