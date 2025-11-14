Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi arrives at Haflong for two-day visit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi arrived at Haflong on Thursday for a two-day programme. He received a warm welcome at various locations along the route to the district headquarters.

Upon reaching Haflong Government College, Gogoi interacted with students and discussed various issues concerning their academic environment, available facilities, and existing shortcomings. Expressing his happiness at meeting the multi-talented students, he sought their opinions and suggestions to further improve educational standards in Dima Hasao district.

Later in the day, a brief meeting was held at Rajiv Bhawan, where three-time member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Golon Daulagupu, formally joined the Congress Party.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Gogoi praised the Dima Hasao Congress unit for their dedication to the party and their service to the people. He urged Congress members to stand firmly with every individual in times of difficulty and to dispel the prevailing sense of fear among the people of Dima Hasao.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Reviews Coal Sector Issues During Visit to Margherita Colliery