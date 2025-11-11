Gaurav Gogoi Reviews Coal Sector Issues During Visit to Margherita Colliery

Margherita: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi visited the Ledo Tikak Colliery in Margherita on Monday evening to assess the condition of the coal sector and interact with officials, workers, and locals.

The Congress leader was accompanied by members and office bearers of the Margherita Block Congress Committee. Gogoi’s visit drew attention to long-pending concerns surrounding coal mining and related livelihood issues in Upper Assam.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Gogoi criticised the state government, alleging that despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) naming certain coal traders in its report, no arrests had been made so far. He accused the Chief Minister of allowing the “coal syndicate” to continue operating in the state.