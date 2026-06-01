Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) revokes suspension of senior leader Nilamani Sen Deka

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has revoked the suspension of senior Congress leader, former minister, and former MLA from Dharmapur constituency, Nilamani Sen Deka. He had been suspended by the party in 2022 over allegations of anti-party activities.

The decision was communicated through an official letter issued by Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday. According to party sources, the veteran Congress leader will be formally welcomed back into the party fold in the coming days. Nilamani Sen Deka has long been regarded as a prominent Congress figure and has played a significant role in the political landscape of the Dharmapur region.

Reacting to the development, Deka maintained a balanced stance, saying that he has ‘neither any special happiness nor disappointment’ regarding the party’s decision.

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