Assam: Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Vayoshri Kendra inaugurated in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Marking a significant milestone in strengthening inclusive healthcare infrastructure in the district, a Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Vayoshri Kendra (PMD-VK) was inaugurated on Thursday at RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar. The centre was formally inaugurated by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty in the presence of SDO (C) Gossaigaon, Lourembam Nelson Mangangcha, senior officials of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), and officers of the district administration and Health Department.

Addressing the gathering, the district commissioner stated that the establishment of the centre marked an important milestone for Kokrajhar district and would play a crucial role in promoting dignity, independence, and inclusion for persons with disabilities and elderly citizens. He said, “The centre will also provide comprehensive rehabilitation support such as counselling, speech therapy, and specialized medical consultations, ensuring that beneficiaries in Kokrajhar and adjoining areas can access integrated services under one roof.” DC Pankaj Chakravarty further highlighted that accessibility measures such as availability of wheelchairs at polling stations and facilitation of home voting for senior citizens during the forthcoming Assembly election would also be ensured, thereby strengthening inclusive democratic participation.

During the inaugural programme, assistive devices including tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and other supportive appliances were ceremonially distributed among 35 selected beneficiaries. Notably, this newly-established PMD-VK at Kokrajhar is the fourth such centre in Assam and has been set up to provide direct and localized services to eligible beneficiaries under the Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) through ALIMCO under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. The centre will function as a permanent facility for assessment, fitment, and free distribution of high-quality assistive devices to persons with disabilities and senior citizens belonging to BPL categories.

The initiative for establishment of the centre in the district began in November 2025, through the efforts of the then District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Masanda M Pertin, in coordination with SDO (C) Gossaigaon, and Derhasat Basumatary, EM (Health), BTC, among others, reflecting sustained administrative commitment towards inclusive welfare in the district.

