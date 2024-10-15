Assam: Pragya Jyoti Launches Free Training Course for APSC 2025 Aspirants in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Pragya Jyoti, a premier organization of the greater Jamugurihat area has undertaken an initiative to make an awareness drive amongst APSC aspirants about the upcoming APSC 2025 examination and to provide basic training in this regard. The inaugural session of the training course for the APSC aspirants will be held on October 22 at Naduar Jatiya Vidyalaya. Experts from various fields will impart the training sessions. The online registration process in this regard began from October 12 and will continue till the October 19. Any interested aspirant may contact 9954020273 for further details. Notably, the training course will be offered free of cost by the organizers. The conscious people have praised the venture initiated by Pragya Jyoti.

Also Read: Assam: NHIDCL Imposes Traffic Restrictions on Gammon Bridge Over Barak River Due to Safety Concerns

Also Watch: