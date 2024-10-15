Assam: NHIDCL Imposes Traffic Restrictions on Gammon Bridge Over Barak River Due to Safety Concerns

SILCHAR : In a significant development following an expert assessment, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has implemented new traffic restrictions on the Gammon Bridge over the Barak River on NH-6 due to safety concerns. The decision, based on recommendations by renowned bridge expert Alok Bhowmick, was confirmed in a brief meeting on October 7, with NHIDCL’s Regional Officer, Guwahati, and Deputy General Manager (P), Gaurang Deoghare.

The expert report dated October 8, highlights the precarious condition of the bridge, necessitating immediate measures. As a result, NHIDCL has announced that only light commercial vehicles, private cars, scooters, and auto-rickshaws will be permitted to cross the bridge. Heavy commercial vehicles are strictly prohibited until further notice to ensure structural safety.

To enforce these restrictions, NHIDCL is installing height gauges of 3 meters over the next two days. These gauges will serve as physical barriers, limiting access exclusively to the allowed vehicle categories. NHIDCL Deputy General Manager Gaurang Deoghare has urged the rapid dissemination of this update across all concerned departments for seamless implementation.

This proactive measure aims to safeguard public safety while extending the bridge’s service life. Authorities urged all commuters and transporters to comply with the new guidelines and remain vigilant to further updates regarding bridge usage on NH-6, stated a press release.

