Assam: Praiseworthy initiative of ‘Gam Kharu’ in Mumbai

MANGALDAI: ‘Gam Kharu’- a women organization formed by the Assamese women based in Mumbai was founded on April 15 of 2015 and in 2019 the organisation was converted into a non government organization. Since its foundation, the members have been continuing their social service to the needy and the down trodden section particularly the woman cancer patients from Assam in a unique way. The members have been collecting their fund by performing ‘Husori’ and ‘Bhado Mohiya Naam Prasanga’ in every Assamese family living in Mumbai and utilized this fund in social activities. Every year ‘Gam Kharu’ has been extending their helping hand to supports two women cancer patients. They also celebrate International Women’s Day in old age homes and orphanages and donate necessary goods and articles to the inmates. Presently ‘Gam Kharu’ has been extending financial support to two girl students from weaker section to complete their secondary education. Earlier, they extended their helping hand to a girl of Nagaon in Assam in learning music for her eye treatment and offered a sewing machine to her mother. The members of ‘Gam Kharu’ have been successful in maintaining the traditional Assamese culture in Mumbai.

