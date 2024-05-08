Assam: Model polling stations attract people in Nalbari

Nalbari: Two unique model polling stations at Morowa Balok Mojoliya Vidyalaya and at Sarbeswar Das Senior Secondary School attracted the people in Nalbari. Morowa Balok Mojoliya Vidyalaya’s inspiring theme was “Diversity of Assam & Women” and Sarbeswar Das Senior Secondary School focused on the critical theme of the environment.

Morowa Balok Mojoliya Vidyalaya is designed to celebrate the rich tapestry of Assam’s ethnic diversity and the vital role that women play in the fabric of Assamese society. This specially designed polling station is a showcase of Assam’s diverse tribal heritage, featuring cultural symbols and traditional artifacts from various tribes including Bodo, Koch Rajbongshi, and Dimasa.

Each element has been thoughtfully selected to represent the unity and diversity that characterizes our state and to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation among the electorates. In keeping with the theme, the model polling station also highlights the pivotal role of women in Assam. From their contributions to agriculture and crafts to their roles in leading community initiatives, the station celebrates the empowerment and vital presence of women in every sphere.

The Model Polling Station invites voters to immerse themselves in a microcosm of Assam’s communal harmony. It is a reflection of how diversity, when embraced, strengthens the social and democratic threads of society.

Varnali Deka, the District Commissioner of Nalbari, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “This Model Polling Station is a celebration of our state’s rich diversity and the indispensable role of women. By integrating these themes into the polling process, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and belonging among our citizens, encouraging them to participate more actively in our democracy,” she said.

In another unique move the Nalbari district administration has set up a model polling station at Sarbeswar Das Senior Secondary School, focusing on the critical theme of environment. This initiative highlights environmental conservation and sanctuary for an array of flora and fauna, including endangered species like the River Dolphin and the one-horned Rhino.

This model polling station serves as a beacon of environmental awareness, draped in the lush greens and vivid imagery of Assam’s natural landscapes. The station is designed to remind voters of the ecological treasures native to Assam, emphasizing the state’s responsibility in nurturing and protecting its environment.

Featuring informative displays on local endangered species and conservation efforts, the polling station is a unique SVEEP activity. This setting not only highlights the unique biodiversity of Assam but also promotes a broader awareness of ecological impacts and the collective measures needed to safeguard our planet.

By integrating environmental themes into the electoral process, the district administration aims to foster a deeper connection between civic duty and environmental responsibility. The goal is to make community members aware of sustainable practices that will ensure the health and vitality of Assam’s ecosystems for generations to come.

Also Read: Supreme Court overturns NGT order, halts land clearance for greenfield airport in Silchar

Also watch: