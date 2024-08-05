Assam: Pramod Boro inaugurates new hostel, school buildings in Baksa district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, dedicated to the welfare of the student fraternities by inaugurating various newly constructed educational infrastructures in Bijni of Chirang and Salbari in Baksa district on Thursday in the presence of public representatives, students, and senior government officials.

In Bijni, CEM Boro inaugurated the newly built Girls’ Hostel type IV at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at the Borobazar Higher Secondary School complex in Chirang district on Thursday. The new hostel building will be a “home away from home” for girl students from remote areas and will ensure a safe, peaceful, and learning centre with a conducive atmosphere for the bright careers of girl students in the region.

On the same day, Boro inaugurated the newly built main school block of Iragdao L.P. School at Salbari in Baksa district with a smart fence, boundary wall, and an iron gate. The new school building of Mainaogami LP School, with three new classrooms, electrical works, and a toilet with a septic tank, was also inaugurated on the occasion under the Salbari constituency.

Inaugurating the newly built school block, CEM Boro said the government of BTR had been working tirelessly to enhance the educational infrastructure in the entire Bodoland region. He expressed hope that the new facilities initiated by the government of BTR will enhance the academic infrastructure of the schools and help build a conducive learning environment for the children of the area. He said the education department of BTR had launched various educational missions and visions, like the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Super 50 Mission, through which the students are given facilities for pursuing higher studies. He also said the government of BTR, led by UPPL, had been committed to fulfilling their promises and giving relentless services for the all-round development of the people across the region.

Replying to a question on the preparation of the UPPL for the bye-election in Sidli-Chirang LAC, Boro, who is also the president of the UPPL, said the UPPL, under the banner of the NDA, was fully prepared to contest the bye-election, which is scheduled to be held in September next. He said the election would be held on time, and accordingly, the UPPL is fully prepared with its strategy for fielding candidates under the NDA platform. He expressed his confidence that the UPPL candidate, backed by the NDA, will get majority support from all communities in Sidli-Chirang constituency, as people have faith in the candidate of the NDA. He also said there would be no factor from the opposition parties in the ensuing bye-election in Sidli-Chirang, but the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA will win with a majority of votes.

Also Read: BTC CEM Pramod Boro lays foundation of Rabindra Bhawan in Kokrajhar town (sentinelassam.com)