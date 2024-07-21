BTC CEM Pramod Boro lays foundation of Rabindra Bhawan in Kokrajhar town

KOKRAJHAR: The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rabindra Bhawan at Bidhanpalli, ward no. 3, in Kokrajhar town on Friday in the presence of MLA Lawrence Islary.

Later, talking to media persons, CEM Pramod Boro said the Rabindra Bhawan would be constructed under the grants of BTR Infrastructure Development for the financial year 2023–24. The Bhawan would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.85 crore, and the same Bhavan would be built in Bijni and Gossaigaon towns with an amount of Rs. 95.72 lakh each. He also said the construction of Rabindra Bhawans was promised by the UPPL-led council government, and this promise is going to be translated into reality. He further said the Bhavan will facilitate opportunities to carry out community programmes and functions in the locality.

