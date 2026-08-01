Assam: Pranab Doley re-arrested under NSA; four co-accused released on bail

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Pranab Doley, who was arrested in connection with the protest against the construction of a five-star hotel by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation and a Tea Tribe Cultural Museum at Rangajan in Kaziranga, has been re-arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), despite being granted bail by the Golaghat Sessions Court.

It may be mentioned that in connection with Bokakhat Police Station Case No. 108/2026, after a lengthy hearing held on July 27, the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Golaghat, granted bail on July 30 to Pranab Doley, Rajib Pegu, Bhaskar Saikia, Bijit Kutum, and Amit Nag.

However, when Pranab Doley's father and his lawyer reached Golaghat Jail on Friday morning after submitting all the required bail documents, they were informed that, following instructions from the Assam Government, Pranab Doley had been detained again under the National Security Act.

Meanwhile, after submitting the required bail bonds and furnishing ten sureties each as directed by the court, Amit Nag was released from jail on July 30. On Friday, co-accused Rajib Pegu, Bhaskar Saikia, and Bijit Kutum were also released from prison on bail.

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