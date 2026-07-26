Assam: UN experts seek release of Pranab Doley, four others in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A group of United Nations human rights experts has issued a statement expressing concern over the arrest of five individuals in connection with protests against the proposed construction of a five-star hotel and a Tea Tribe Cultural Museum at Hatikhuli in Kaziranga. The statement refers to the arrests of Pranab Doley, Rajiv Pegu, Bijit Kutum, Amit Nag, and Bhaskar Saikia, who were taken into custody following demonstrations related to the project. The experts said they were concerned about the detention of individuals involved in peaceful protests and emphasized the importance of protecting the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The statement was issued by members of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights and endorsed by several UN Special Rapporteurs dealing with the rights of Indigenous Peoples, peaceful assembly, and human rights defenders.

The experts urged the authorities to ensure that local communities are meaningfully consulted regarding development projects in the area. They also called for due consideration of the rights and concerns of residents during the implementation of the project. The Assam government, through the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, had acquired around 60 bighas of land at Hatikhuli for the proposed Hyatt-branded five-star hotel and a Tea Tribe Cultural Museum. The project is being developed under an MoU signed with Juniper Hotels Group in September 2023, and construction work has since commenced.

Also Read: Indigenous Rights Activist Pranab Doley Arrested in Assam After Campaign Over Kaziranga Land