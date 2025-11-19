Assam: P&RD contractual employees protest in Golaghat district

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The contractual employees of Golaghat district appointed under Panchayat & Rural Development Department (P&RD) staged a sit-in strike in front of the Office of the Chief Executive Officer of Golaghat Zilla Parishad on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Secretary of All Assam NREGA Staff Development Council, Golaghat district unit, Monoj Bora, said that a series of democratic protests had been undertaken demanding solutions to various problems of the contractual employees.

Further, he said that the employees appointed under the P&RD Department on contractual basis had been deprived of their rights. He said that the employees had been serving in various Gaon Panchayats and Development Blocks in the posts of Computer Assistant, Gram Rozgar Sahayak, Gram Panchayat Coordinator, Accredited Engineer, and Programme Manager with a small sum of money in the name of monthly salaries. The employees are facing a lot of problems and hardship to run their family with this salary, he added.

Further, he said that the organization had met its superior officers several times seeking solutions to the problems of the contractual employees but no fruitful solutions were provided. As a result, the All Assam Panchayat & Rural Development Contractual Employees Council has announced continuous strike and sit-in protest until fulfilment of demands, said Bora.

The organization demanded job security for up to 60 years, implementation of the policy of equal pay for equal work, all government benefits, and increase of monthly salaries.

