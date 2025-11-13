Massive Protest Erupts in Barpeta Road: P&RD Contractual Employees Demand Fair Treatment

Barpeta: In a show of strong unity, a large protest was staged at the Gaurdhana Development Block office in Barpeta Road. The protest was organised by the All Assam Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Contractual Employees Association to take a stand against the prolonged indifference of the government towards their demands.

Hundreds of contractual employees assembled at the premises, holding placards and shouting slogans to press for long-pending demands. The agitation started as a three-day strike in which staff from various branches that come under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department actively participated.