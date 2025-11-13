Massive Protest Erupts in Barpeta Road: P&RD Contractual Employees Demand Fair Treatment

Barpeta: In a show of strong unity, a large protest was staged at the Gaurdhana Development Block office in Barpeta Road. The protest was organised by the All Assam Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Contractual Employees Association to take a stand against the prolonged indifference of the government towards their demands.
Hundreds of contractual employees assembled at the premises, holding placards and shouting slogans to press for long-pending demands. The agitation started as a three-day strike in which staff from various branches that come under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department actively participated.
The protesters placed five major demands during the rally: an increase in remuneration, job security until the age of 60, equal pay for equal work, provision of medical facilities, and extension of benefits accorded to contractual employees of other government departments.
Speaking to reporters, several employees expressed deep dissatisfaction over the government’s inaction despite repeated appeals. They highlighted the challenges of working on contractual terms for years without any assurance of stability or welfare benefits. “We have been contributing tirelessly to rural development, yet our efforts are not recognised adequately,” said one protester.
Furthermore, the association has warned that if their demands remain unaddressed after the three-day strike, they will be compelled to undertake an indefinite statewide protest. The employees have urged the state government to hold talks and implement measures ensuring fairness and dignity for all contractual workers under the P&RD department.