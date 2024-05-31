Assam: Preparatory meet held for International Yoga Day held in Tezpur

Tezpur: A preparatory meeting with regards to celebration of the International Day of Yoga, 2024 centrally in Tezpur on June 21 and a 7-day countdown programme to be organized in connection to it was held today under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

Speaking in the meeting, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam Health & Family Welfare Department-cum-Director of AYUSH, Dr. Indranoshee Das provided a brief about the plan and roadmap for celebrating the day in Sonitpur district in a befitting manner. She informed the gathering that as a run up to the main event on June 21, there will be a 7-day countdown programme organized across the district staring from June 14 to June 20. The yoga related events will be held at various selected venues of the district on designated topics for each of the 7 days. The District Commissioner in his comments urged everyone present to work towards making this weeklong programme a success along with the finale on June 21.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, Additional District Commissioners, Executive Officers of Municipal Boards under Sonitpur, Assistant Commissioners, Officials of National AYUSH Mission, Assam and Directorate of AYUSH, Assam, officials from Air Force Station, Tezpur, invited officials of different educational and medical institutions, representatives from Yoga organizations and Non Government Organizations of the district and all concerned officials of the district administration.

