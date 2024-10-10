Assam: Preparation on for 576th Abirbhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev underway in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Brisk preparations have been underway in Lakhimpur district in order to celebrate the 576th “Abirbhav Tithi” (birth anniversary) of spiritual apostle Srimanta Sankardev, the founder of Assamese culture and literature, which falls on October 12 of this year. To glorify the Vaishnavite culture and philosophy and to commemorate the “Gurujona”, various socio-cultural, religious institutions and organizations of the district will celebrate the event as “Srimanta Sankardev Janmotsav” with two or three-day long programmes centering round the date.

Like the previous years, the devotee villagers of nine villages under larger Kadam area will celebrate the Janmotsav of the Gurujona with three-day long programmes from October 12 to October 14 at No. 2 Kadam Laimekuri village Namghar. On October 12, the agenda of the extravaganza will start with Nam-Prasanga at 5.30 am. Then the “Dharmadhwajja” will be hoisted by organizing committee president Golap Chandra Gogoi while secretary Mukheswar Gogoi will conduct the smriti tarpan event. It will be followed by plantation drive, felicitation of senior citizens, literary competitions, Shrimad bhagwat recitation, and a series of cultural competitions on Srimanta Sankardev-created culture. On the second day, Diha-Nam presentation by invited cultural exponents will be held after Nam-Prasanga programme. On the same day children artistes will stage a biographical drama on Srimanta Sankardev, titled as “Dekagiri”, written by playwright Manik Chandra Sonowal.

