Assam: Joint STF and Boko Police Operation Seizes 301 Grams of Drugs and Arrests Peddler in Kamrup

A Correspondent

Boko: STF and Boko Police jointly conducted an operation at Boko in Borpara village on Monday night and seized 301 gms of drugs along with a peddler named Hamid Ali. During the operation, STF and police searched a rented room of Hamid Ali and found one soap box containing Heroin weighing 11 grams and 220 vials containing Heroin weighing 290 grams. The operation led by STF team Insp. Vikram Basumatary conducted raids in two different places of Boko, under Boko PS of Kamrup. According to police sources Hamid Ali was from Tamuldi village under Boko PS and he was wanted for a long time. STF also recovered one Bolero vehicle, mobile handset and cash from his possession.

